Curious George

Auctioneer George/Sock Monkey Opera

Season 6 Episode 3 | 24m 28s

George has one dollar to buy anything he wants at the Annual Corn Roast and Attic Auction, and he sets his sights on a pair of red elephant mittens. When the Man with the Yellow Hat leaves George alone, he bids…and bids…and wins! Only, he didn't realize how bidding works, and now he owes $100./When Betsy gets the chicken pox and can't see her favorite opera she sends George in her place.

Aired: 10/08/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Curious George Season 15
  • Curious George Season 14
  • Curious George Season 13
  • Curious George Season 12
  • Curious George Season 11
  • Curious George Season 10
  • Curious George Season 9
  • Curious George Season 8
  • Curious George Season 7
  • Curious George Season 6
  • Curious George Season 5
  • Curious George Season 4
  • Curious George Season 3
  • Curious George Season 2
  • Curious George Season 1
Watch 23:31
Curious George
Curious George Takes a Vacation/Curious George and the One That Got Away
George decides the airport is a great place to spend vacation./George and Mr. Quint discover eels.
Episode: S1 E22 | 23:31
Watch 26:53
Curious George
Curious George On Time/Curious George's Bunny Hunt
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:53
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Prints of a Monkey/Lobby Sale
George discovers his own fingerprints./George is inspired to host his own rummage sale!
Episode: S13 E13 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
George and the Rain/George's Pigeon Predicament
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
Episode: S15 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Hot Dog!/George and the Beat
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
Episode: S13 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Swimspiration/Museum of George
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
Episode: S13 E15 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Leaf It to George / Cutting Hedge Technology
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
Episode: S15 E6 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
Hawai'i
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
Episode: S15 E8 | 23:27
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Bonus Day/Understudy George
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy
Episode: S15 E7 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Count on George to Deliver / The Baby Elephant
George helps his friends sell delicious bars./George visits an elephant sanctuary!
Episode: S15 E5 | 23:33