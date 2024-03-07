© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Daniel Goes to the Hospital (ASL)

Season 5 Episode 9 | 26m 49s

When Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital, Mom and Dad Tiger prepare him for his new experience. After he arrives, Daniel meets a doctor and nurse who put him at ease and help him get better.

Aired: 04/17/24
Extras
Watch 46:20
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood (ASL)
Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
Special: 46:20
Watch 47:50
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Won't You Be our Neighbor? (ASL)
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Special: 47:50
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Great American Eclipse Preview
Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.
Preview: S51 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:26
NOVA
A.I. Revolution Preview
Explore the promise and perils of new A.I. technologies.
Preview: S51 E5 | 0:26
Watch 1:17
NOVA
Rare stellar explosion will ignite a "new star"
Sometime between now and September a star will explode.
Clip: S51 | 1:17
Watch 1:39
NOVA
The discovery of worlds beyond our solar system
How did we discover exoplanets?
Clip: S51 | 1:39
Watch 1:40
NOVA
The force that makes up more than half of the universe
Dark Energy was first discovered in 1998, and scientists don’t fully understand it.
Clip: S51 | 1:40
Watch 2:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Trolley Tunes: Ride Along to School
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
Clip: S50 E1 | 2:02
Watch 2:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Trolley Tunes: Ride Along So Quietly
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Clip: S50 E1 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Hunt for the Oldest DNA Preview
Follow the quest to recover DNA millions of years old for the very first time.
Preview: S51 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Babysitter/Daniel Sleeps at the Treehouse (ASL)
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:25
Watch 25:55
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Substitute Teacher (ASL)
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:55
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Neighborhood Wedding (ASL)
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Episode: S6 E11 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina’s Bandage/A Fair Place to Play (ASL)
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:25
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Juan Carlos Visits Daniel / Juan Carlos at the Clock Factory
Juan Carlos visits Daniel's neighborhood. / Daniel asks Juan Carlos what he wants to do.
Episode: S6 E18 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
An Important Job at the Market/Important Jobs at the Garden
Daniel and Dad help Prince Tuesday at the market./Daniel is excited to plant flowers.
Episode: S6 E14 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Taking Turns at Show and Tell/Taking Turns at the Pool
Daniel learns how to take turns./Daniel and Miss Elaina take turns playing at the pool.
Episode: S6 E16 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Ask to Play/Daniel Plays at the Music Shop
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Episode: S6 E17 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Take Care of Margaret/The Dinosaur Playground
Daniel is upset at school pick-up./ Daniel wants to stay with his mom on a class trip.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grandpere Sleeps Over/Tea Party at the Castle
Grandpere sleeps over. / Daniel has a tea party with Chrissie and Prince Wednesday.
Episode: S6 E12 | 26:10