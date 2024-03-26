© 2024 Connecticut Public

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Daniel’s New Friend Max/A New Friend at the Clock Factory (ASL)

Season 5 Episode 14 | 26m 25s

Daniel meets a new friend, Max, who is autistic. Daniel learns what he can do when Max needs more time to get comfortable and more space to play in his own way. / Daniel is at Chime Time with his new friend, Max. When Max is overwhelmed by the bright lights and loud sounds, Daniel and his friends learn what they can do to help make a calmer Chime Time so Max can play, too.

Aired: 04/17/24
Extras
Watch 46:20
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood (ASL)
Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
Special: 46:20
Watch 47:50
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Won't You Be Our Neighbor? (ASL)
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Special: 47:50
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Great American Eclipse Preview
Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.
Preview: S51 E6 | 0:30
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Great American Eclipse
Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.
Episode: S51 E6 | 53:34
Watch 1:59
NOVA
How to watch the eclipse without burning your eyes
A total solar eclipse is coming. If you want to check it out, you need eye protection.
Clip: S51 | 1:59
Watch 0:26
NOVA
A.I. Revolution Preview
Explore the promise and perils of new A.I. technologies.
Preview: S51 E5 | 0:26
Watch 1:39
NOVA
The discovery of worlds beyond our solar system
How did we discover exoplanets?
Clip: S51 | 1:39
Watch 1:17
NOVA
Rare stellar explosion will ignite a "new star"
Sometime between now and September a star will explode.
Clip: S51 | 1:17
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Secrets in Your Data Preview
Find out who’s using your data and what you can do about it.
Preview: S51 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:40
NOVA
The force that makes up more than half of the universe
Dark Energy was first discovered in 1998, and scientists don’t fully understand it.
Clip: S51 | 1:40
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Babysitter/Daniel Sleeps at the Treehouse (ASL)
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Neighborhood Wedding (ASL)
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Episode: S6 E11 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina’s Bandage/A Fair Place to Play (ASL)
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:25
Watch 25:55
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Substitute Teacher (ASL)
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:55
Watch 26:49
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Goes to the Hospital (ASL)
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Episode: S5 E9 | 26:49
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits the Dentist/Daniel’s First Haircut (ASL)
Daniel visits Dr. Plat, his new dentist. / Daniel gets his first haircut.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Calm at the Restaurant/Calm at School (ASL)
There are times to be silly and times to be calm.
Episode: S4 E17 | 26:25
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Juan Carlos Visits Daniel / Juan Carlos at the Clock Factory
Juan Carlos visits Daniel's neighborhood. / Daniel asks Juan Carlos what he wants to do.
Episode: S6 E18 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Take Care of Margaret/The Dinosaur Playground
Daniel is upset at school pick-up./ Daniel wants to stay with his mom on a class trip.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
An Important Job at the Market/Important Jobs at the Garden
Daniel and Dad help Prince Tuesday at the market./Daniel is excited to plant flowers.
Episode: S6 E14 | 26:10