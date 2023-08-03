Jodi’s Asthma/Daniel and Max Play at the Playground

Daniel is playing Splat Ball with his friends at the Enchanted Garden, but Jodi’s asthma makes it hard for her to run around. When she stops to rest, Daniel comes up with a new sitting-down game so everyone can still play./ Daniel feels left out at the playground when there’s no room for him to play with Katerina and Max at the xylophone. Max’s big sister, Amira, helps them find a way to all play.