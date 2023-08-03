© 2023 Connecticut Public

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Jodi’s Asthma/Daniel and Max Play at the Playground

Season 5 Episode 15 | 26m 10s

Daniel is playing Splat Ball with his friends at the Enchanted Garden, but Jodi’s asthma makes it hard for her to run around. When she stops to rest, Daniel comes up with a new sitting-down game so everyone can still play./ Daniel feels left out at the playground when there’s no room for him to play with Katerina and Max at the xylophone. Max’s big sister, Amira, helps them find a way to all play.

Aired: 04/05/21 | Expires: 09/01/23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
An Important Job at the Market/Important Jobs at the Garden
Daniel and Dad help Prince Tuesday at the market./Daniel is excited to plant flowers.
Episode: S6 E14 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Taking Turns at Show and Tell/Taking Turns at the Pool
Daniel learns how to take turns./Daniel and Miss Elaina take turns playing at the pool.
Episode: S6 E16 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Ask to Play/Daniel Plays at the Music Shop
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Episode: S6 E17 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Take Care of Margaret/The Dinosaur Playground
Daniel is upset at school pick-up./ Daniel wants to stay with his mom on a class trip.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grandpere Sleeps Over/Tea Party at the Castle
Grandpere sleeps over. / Daniel has a tea party with Chrissie and Prince Wednesday.
Episode: S6 E12 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel's Obstacle Course/Daniel and O's Magic Show
Daniel plays in Miss Elaina’s obstacle course./Daniel and O put on a magic show.
Episode: S6 E10 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Neighborhood Wedding
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Episode: S6 E11 | 26:10
Watch 26:11
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Mr. Malik Comes Back to School/Daniel's Wintry Walk
Mr. Malik teaches the children about hermit crabs./Daniel and Katerina play in the snow.
Episode: S6 E7 | 26:11
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina's Bandage/A Fair Place to Play
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right./Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Gives a Gift/Daniel Receives a Gift
Daniel makes Miss Elaina a birthday gift./Daniel appreciates his gift from Grandpere.
Episode: S6 E5 | 26:10