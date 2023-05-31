© 2023 Connecticut Public

Endeavour

Morse & The Last Endeavour: A MASTERPIECE Mystery! Special

Season 9 Episode 4

Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective celebrated the world over. From Inspector Morse to the spin-off Lewis to a decade of Endeavour, the Oxford universe of crime has continued to fascinate viewers.

Aired: 06/10/23
Watch 1:30:11
Endeavour
Episode 3: Terminus
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:30:11
Watch 1:30:21
Endeavour
Episode 2: Scherzo
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Episode: S8 E2 | 1:30:21
Watch 1:29:49
Endeavour
Episode 1: Striker
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Episode: S8 E1 | 1:29:49
Watch 1:30:03
Endeavour
Episode 3: Zenana
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
Episode: S7 E3 | 1:30:03
Watch 1:29:38
Endeavour
Episode 2: Raga
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy, and leads to the door of a familiar face.
Episode: S7 E2 | 1:29:38
Watch 1:30:24
Endeavour
Episode 1: Oracle
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.
Episode: S7 E1 | 1:30:24
Watch 1:22:42
Endeavour
Degüello
A clue may help solve a crime that has haunted Endeavour and the team.
Episode: S6 E4 | 1:22:42
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Confection
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.
Episode: S6 E3 | 1:23:02
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Apollo
Endeavour investigates a car accident that proves to be a murder.
Episode: S6 E2 | 1:23:02
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Pylon
Endeavour returns investigates a murder but doesn’t believe the main suspect is guilty.
Episode: S6 E1 | 1:23:02