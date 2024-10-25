© 2024 Connecticut Public

Finding Your Roots

War Stories

Season 6 Episode 13 | 52m 40s

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of actor Julianne Moore, comedian Bill Hader, and painter Kehinde Wiley, revealing how their ancestors’ military service left an indelible mark both on their families and on their country.

Aired: 11/09/20 | Expires: 12/08/20
Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Candace King Weir; by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members; and by public television viewers.
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Viewers Like You
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Episode: S10 E10 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
In the Blood
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the surprising roots of Michael Douglas & Lena Dunham.
Episode: S10 E9 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Mean Streets
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps family trees of comedian Tracy Morgan & actor Anthony Ramos.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
The Brick Wall Falls
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shares ancestry with actor Danielle Brooks & singer Dionne Warwick.
Episode: S10 E7 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Far and Away
Sunny Hostin and Jesse Williams discover ancestors from very diverse places.
Episode: S10 E6 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Hold the Laughter
Bob Odenkirk and Iliza Shlesinger—two very funny people whose family trees brim with drama
Episode: S10 E5 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Buried Secrets
Sammy Hagar and Ed O’Neill discover the dramatic stories hidden within their own roots.
Episode: S10 E4 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Fathers and Sons
LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees
Episode: S10 E3 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Forever Young
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. unearths the hidden roots of Valerie Bertinelli and Brendan Fraser.
Episode: S10 E2 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Born to Sing
Explore the roots of Alanis Morissette and Ciara and their hidden connections to history.
Episode: S10 E1 | 52:09