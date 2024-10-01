© 2024 Connecticut Public

FRONTLINE

A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians

Season 2024 Episode 13

FRONTLINE documents harrowing accounts from those who experienced the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and the ongoing war in Gaza. Israelis and Palestinians directly impacted by the conflict talk about death, despair and the continuing trauma.

Aired: 10/14/24
FRONTLINE
The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Episode: S2024 E12
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
The Choice 2024: Harris vs. Trump
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:53:51
FRONTLINE
Biden's Decision
Examining Biden’s rise to the presidency, the forces that shaped him and his decision to step aside.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 1:53:51
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
South Korea's Adoption Reckoning
Investigating allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea’s historic foreign adoption boom.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 1:24:23
Watch 53:50
FRONTLINE
Germany's Enemy Within
Investigating the rise of far-right extremism in Germany and the fight against it.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 53:50
Watch 1:53:51
FRONTLINE
Two American Families: 1991-2024
Filmed over 34 years, two families struggle to survive in a changing American economy.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 1:53:51
Watch 53:51
FRONTLINE
Crisis on Campus
The inside story of the protests dividing college campuses over Israel and the war in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 53:51
Watch 1:24:21
FRONTLINE
A Dangerous Assignment
Exposing the shadowy figure at the heart of a corruption scandal spanning from Venezuela to the U.S.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 1:24:21
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Documenting Police Use of Force
Investigating deaths after police used "less-lethal force."
Episode: S2024 E4 | 54:23
Watch 54:21
FRONTLINE
Children of Ukraine
How thousands of Ukrainian children have been taken and held in Russian-controlled areas.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 54:21