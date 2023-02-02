© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
FRONTLINE

Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus (Part 1)

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 54m 23s

FRONTLINE and Forbidden Stories investigate the powerful spyware Pegasus, sold to governments around the world by the Israeli company NSO Group. Part one of a joint investigation into the hacking tool used to spy on journalists, activists, the fiancée of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and others.

Aired: 01/02/23
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 3 Preview
Dive into how disco fell victim to a violent backlash and emerged to come back stronger.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 2 Preview
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:59
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Studio 54
Explore the opening of Studio 54.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:59
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Official Trailer
The surprising and overlooked history of disco: its origins, its fall and its legacy.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 6:41
NOVA
Total Eclipse in the Heart of Texas Hill Country
People from all over the country converge on a small Texas town to see a total solar eclipse.
Clip: S51 | 6:41
Watch 54:31
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Watch 54:39
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Rock the Boat
Explore how this global music craze was born in the apartments and basement bars of 1970s New York.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:39
Watch 54:38
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Stayin’ Alive
Discover how disco fell victim to a violent backlash – and how it came back stronger.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:38
Watch 3:25
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
A Political Statement
Discover how members of the Gay Activist Alliance challenged the status quo at the Rainbow Room.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:25
Watch 50:47
Seaside Hotel
Episode 3
Weyse goes into a rage. But soon, the best kept secret in the hotel is suddenly revealed.
Episode: S10 E3 | 50:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • FRONTLINE Season 2024
  • FRONTLINE Season 2023
  • FRONTLINE Season 2022
  • FRONTLINE Season 2021
  • FRONTLINE Season 2020
  • FRONTLINE Season 2019
  • FRONTLINE Season 2018
  • FRONTLINE Season 2017
  • FRONTLINE Season 2016
  • FRONTLINE Season 2015
  • FRONTLINE Season 2014
  • FRONTLINE Season 2013
  • FRONTLINE Season 2012
  • FRONTLINE Season 2011
  • FRONTLINE Season 2010
  • FRONTLINE Season 2009
  • FRONTLINE Season 2008
  • FRONTLINE Season 2007
  • FRONTLINE Season 2006
  • FRONTLINE Season 2005
  • FRONTLINE Season 2004
  • FRONTLINE Season 2003
  • FRONTLINE Season 2002
  • FRONTLINE Season 2001
  • FRONTLINE Season 2000
  • FRONTLINE Season 1998
  • FRONTLINE Season 1996
  • FRONTLINE Season 1995
  • FRONTLINE Season 1994
  • FRONTLINE Season 1985
  • FRONTLINE Season 1983
Watch 1:24:21
FRONTLINE
A Dangerous Assignment
Exposing the shadowy figure at the heart of a corruption scandal spanning from Venezuela to the U.S.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 1:24:21
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Documenting Police Use of Force
Investigating deaths after police used "less-lethal force."
Episode: S2024 E4 | 54:23
Watch 54:21
FRONTLINE
Children of Ukraine
How thousands of Ukrainian children have been taken and held in Russian-controlled areas.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 54:21
Watch 2:24:23
FRONTLINE
Democracy on Trial
The criminal cases against former President Trump tied to his 2020 election loss.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 2:24:23
Watch 26:21
FRONTLINE
Israel's Second Front
Beyond Gaza, the power of Hamas, Hezbollah and other forces in the region.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 26:21
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
Netanyahu, America & the War in Gaza/Failure at the Fence
The struggle between the Israeli leader & multiple U.S. presidents over Middle East peace.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 1:54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The Discord Leaks
How a young Air National Guardsman leaked classified documents onto Discord.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Inside the Uvalde Response
Investigating the chaotic response to the Uvalde school shooting and the missteps.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 54:23
Watch 1:37:15
FRONTLINE
20 Days in Mariupol
The Oscar-winning film documenting the Russian siege of Mariupol.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 1:37:15
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
McConnell, the GOP & the Court
How Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell helped transform the Supreme Court and U.S. politics.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 54:23