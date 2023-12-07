Shattered Dreams of Peace: The Road to Oslo

Extras
Everything comes to a head as Richard and Jim arrive on the Isle of Man.
Exposing the shadowy figure at the heart of a corruption scandal spanning from Venezuela to the U.S.
As new revelations emerge, the sisters deal with the fallout from their mother’s death.
Suranne Jones and Eve Best describe their characters' complicated relationship.
Teacher Harriet wants to show us how she paints a cherry tree.
Daniel imagines that the leaves can make all kinds of shapes in the sky!
Miss Elaina wants to show us her bouncy ball collection and how high they can bounce.
Investigating deaths after police used "less-lethal force."
How thousands of Ukrainian children have been taken and held in Russian-controlled areas.
The criminal cases against former President Trump tied to his 2020 election loss.
Beyond Gaza, the power of Hamas, Hezbollah and other forces in the region.
The struggle between the Israeli leader & multiple U.S. presidents over Middle East peace.
How a young Air National Guardsman leaked classified documents onto Discord.
Investigating the chaotic response to the Uvalde school shooting and the missteps.
The Oscar-winning film documenting the Russian siege of Mariupol.
How Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell helped transform the Supreme Court and U.S. politics.