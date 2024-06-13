© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Grantchester

Episode 3

Episode 3

Geordie and new vicar Alphy Kottaram get off on the wrong foot but soon find themselves teaming up to investigate the murder of a local landowner.

Aired: 06/29/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Episode: E8 | 52:45
Watch 0:54
Grantchester
Episode 8 Scene
Geordie, Larry, Alphy, and Miss Scott discuss the main suspect in a new case: Sam.
Clip: E8 | 0:54
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Preview: E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:13
Grantchester
Episode 7 Scene
Geordie interrupts Alphy and Mrs. C. to deliver some unexpected news about a new case.
Clip: E7 | 1:13
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 7 Preview
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Preview: E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 6 Preview
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 53:17
Professor T
Attachment Issues
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:17
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 6 Preview
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
Preview: E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:38
Grantchester
Episode 6 Scene
The gang ventures to village hall to learn about the Roman skeleton recently discovered in town.
Clip: E6 | 0:38
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 5 Preview
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Grantchester Season 8
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Episode: E8 | 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 7
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Episode: E7
Grantchester
Episode 6
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
Episode: E6
Grantchester
Episode 5
A murder at Esme’s office sends shockwaves through the Keating family. Alphy meets with the bishop.
Episode: E5
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy attends a manor fundraiser, but festivities are cut short when a body is found in the basement
Episode: E4
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
A murder case is handed to Larry, who struggles but wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott.
Episode: S8 E5 | 53:05
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 6
Will has disappeared, but with Bonnie about to give birth, Geordie must find him.
Episode: S8 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Leonard is devastated when a halfway house resident is found dead.
Episode: S8 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 3
At a prestigious college, a man is murdered and a valuable painting is stolen.
Episode: S8 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 2
After a fatal accident, Will is devastated while Geordie rushes to exonerate his friend.
Episode: S8 E2 | 53:05