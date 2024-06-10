© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Great American Recipe

Secrets and Staples

Season 3 Episode 2 | 53m 35s

Watch the home cooks create recipes that reveal their favorite, secret weapon ingredients. In the second round, the home cooks showcase their favorite grains in a dish that best represents their heritage and culinary perspectives.

Aired: 06/16/24 | Expires: 09/30/24
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and Made In Cookware.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Great American Recipe Season 3
  • The Great American Recipe Season 2
  • The Great American Recipe Season 1
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Home Baked
Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Spoonful of Love
Love is in the air as the home cooks share the dishes they make for loved ones.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A First Taste
Meet the eight new contestants from across the country competing to win The Great American Recipe.
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:34
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 8
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Episode: S2 E8 | 53:56
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 7
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Episode: S2 E7 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5
Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare dishes for holidays and special occasions.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:55
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:56
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3
The cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:55
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2
The home cooks face challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and favorite noodle dish.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:56