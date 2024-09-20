© 2024 Connecticut Public

Great Performances

Great Performances at the Met: Die Zauberflöte

Season 51 Episode 6

Experience director Simon McBurney’s Met debut with a new production of this Mozart favorite. Nathalie Stutzmann conducts with Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, Erin Morley as Pamina, Thomas Oliemans as Papageno and Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night.

Aired: 12/09/23
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Watch 1:15:56
Great Performances
Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Episode: S52 E4 | 1:15:56
Watch 1:23:11
Great Performances
Patsy Cline: Walkin' After Midnight
Experience the music of Patsy Cline in a star-studded tribute concert featuring Wynonna and more.
Episode: S52 E3 | 1:23:11
Watch 1:55:25
Great Performances
Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Episode: S51 E22 | 1:55:25
Watch 1:13:53
Great Performances
Land of Gold
Explore Peter Sellars' San Francisco Opera production of John Adams' "Girls of the Golden West."
Episode: S52 E2 | 1:13:53
Watch 1:44:55
Great Performances
Émigré: A Musical Drama with the NY Phil
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Episode: S52 E1 | 1:44:55
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Madama Butterfly
Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut.
Episode: S51 E28
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Rondine
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
Episode: S51 E27
Watch 1:18:16
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2024
Enjoy this annual concert featuring Andris Nelsons as guest conductor with Lise Davidsen as soloist.
Episode: S51 E26 | 1:18:16
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Roméo et Juliette
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim portray Shakespeare’s famed star-crossed lovers.
Episode: S51 E25
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Forza del Destino
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of love, deadly vendetta, and family strife.
Episode: S51 E24