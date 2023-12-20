Extras
The Nazis are ready to smuggle their goods into Chile, but Pedro steals everything.
Josefina asks Antonia for help finding her fiancé.
Eloísa is fired from the British Hospital after the attempted murder of Gato,
Pedro searches for the soldier's identity while Eloi seeks revenge at the port.
Gaspar and the police are following false leads regarding recent events at the port.
Josefina blames Eloísa for her breakup with Gaspar, causing a scandal in Valparaíso.
Gaspar investigates port deaths linked to Pedro.
Gregorio is infatuated with Margot, but he must stop flirting due to his Nazi ties.
Latest Episodes
