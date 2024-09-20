© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Independent Lens

Blood Brother

Season 15 Episode 9 | 1hr 26m 49s

An intimate portrait of Rocky Braat, who traveled to India as a disillusioned tourist. When he met a group of children with HIV living at an AIDS hostel, a place of unspeakable hardship, he decided to stay and devote his life to them.

Aired: 08/31/20 | Expires: 01/31/21
Extras
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:28
Nature
Young Lionness Learns to Hunt Giraffes
As a young lioness rekindles with her aunt, she is taught how to hunt giraffes.
Clip: S43 E4 | 1:28
Watch 3:16
Nature
Extraordinary Lion Behavior Caught on Camera
Orphan cubs find their way to the beach, where they discover a new kind of prey: seals.
Clip: S43 E4 | 3:16
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Boost It! Preview
Is engineering humanity’s superpower? See how we can amplify our natural abilities in amazing ways.
Preview: S51 E15 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 4:39
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Carroll O'Connor's Archie Bunker Coat
Extraordinary Find: Carroll O'Connor's Archie Bunker Coat
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:39
Watch 4:03
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1999 Pokémon Base Unlimited & Fossil 1st Ed. Booster Boxes
Extraordinary Find: 1999 Pokémon Base Unlimited & Fossil 1st Ed. Booster Boxes
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Independent Lens Season 26
  • Independent Lens Season 25
  • Independent Lens Season 24
  • Independent Lens Season 23
  • Independent Lens Season 22
  • Independent Lens Season 21
  • Independent Lens Season 20
  • Independent Lens Season 19
  • Independent Lens Season 18
  • Independent Lens Season 17
  • Independent Lens Season 16
  • Independent Lens Season 15
  • Independent Lens Season 14
  • Independent Lens Season 13
  • Independent Lens Season 12
  • Independent Lens Season 11
  • Independent Lens Season 10
  • Independent Lens Season 9
  • Independent Lens Season 8
  • Independent Lens Season 7
  • Independent Lens Season 6
  • Independent Lens Season 5
  • Independent Lens Season 4
  • Independent Lens Season 1
Independent Lens
Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Episode: S26 E2
Watch 1:16:37
Independent Lens
One Person, One Vote?
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Episode: S26 E1 | 1:16:37
Independent Lens
Season Extras
Sizzles and such
Episode: S26 E20
Watch 1:25:17
Independent Lens
The Tuba Thieves
The central mystery of this unconventional documentary is the nature of sound itself.
Episode: S25 E17 | 1:25:17
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Episode: S25 E16 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:18:04
Independent Lens
One With the Whale
For Native Alaskans living on a tiny Bering Sea island, if you don’t hunt, you die.
Episode: S25 E15 | 1:18:04
Watch 54:41
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s
Three people navigate their lives with determination in the face of Parkinson’s disease.
Episode: S25 E14 | 54:41
Watch 55:37
Independent Lens
A Thousand Pines
A crew of 12 Mexican tree planters travel the United States regrowing America’s forests.
Episode: S25 E13 | 55:37
Watch 1:24:54
Independent Lens
Greener Pastures
Midwestern families deal with unseen mental health issues affecting farmers in America.
Episode: S25 E12 | 1:24:54
Watch 1:24:13
Independent Lens
Breaking The News
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch startup The 19th* to buck a broken news media system.
Episode: S25 E11 | 1:24:13