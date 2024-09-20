© 2024 Connecticut Public

Independent Lens

Rat Film

Season 19 Episode 10 | 55m 25s

Across walls, fences, and alleys, rats not only expose our boundaries of separation but make homes in them. Rat Film is a feature-length documentary that uses the rat—as well as the humans that love them, live with them, and kill them-to explore the history of Baltimore. "There's never been a rat problem in Baltimore, it's always been a people problem.”

Aired: 06/04/20
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:25:41
Independent Lens
Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Episode: S26 E2 | 1:25:41
Watch 1:16:37
Independent Lens
One Person, One Vote?
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Episode: S26 E1 | 1:16:37
Independent Lens
Season Extras
Sizzles and such
Episode: S26 E20
Watch 1:25:17
Independent Lens
The Tuba Thieves
The central mystery of this unconventional documentary is the nature of sound itself.
Episode: S25 E17 | 1:25:17
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Episode: S25 E16 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:18:04
Independent Lens
One With the Whale
For Native Alaskans living on a tiny Bering Sea island, if you don’t hunt, you die.
Episode: S25 E15 | 1:18:04
Watch 54:41
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s
Three people navigate their lives with determination in the face of Parkinson’s disease.
Episode: S25 E14 | 54:41
Watch 55:37
Independent Lens
A Thousand Pines
A crew of 12 Mexican tree planters travel the United States regrowing America’s forests.
Episode: S25 E13 | 55:37
Watch 1:24:54
Independent Lens
Greener Pastures
Midwestern families deal with unseen mental health issues affecting farmers in America.
Episode: S25 E12 | 1:24:54
Watch 1:24:13
Independent Lens
Breaking The News
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch startup The 19th* to buck a broken news media system.
Episode: S25 E11 | 1:24:13