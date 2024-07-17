© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 29m 41s

Discover the untold story of the couple’s unique relationship and the artistic journey that led to the creation of the iconic 1971 album Imagine. The film explores the pair’s art, activism, politics and music and features new interviews with Yoko, Lennon’s son Julian, and others who knew the couple best, along with archival footage, audio and photos.

Aired: 08/09/24
Extras
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"The Choice 2024: Harris vs. Trump" - Preview
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Preview: S2024 E11 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"The Choice 2024: Harris vs. Trump" - Trailer
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Preview: S2024 E11 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"South Korea's Adoption Reckoning" - Preview
Investigating allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea’s historic foreign adoption boom.
Preview: S2024 E10 | 0:31
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47
Watch 9:22
NOVA
Harvesting the Future
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Special: 9:22
Watch 8:44
NOVA
Standing the Heat
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Special: 8:44
Watch 9:47
NOVA
Tides of Tradition
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Special: 9:47
Watch 3:13
NOVA
What Happened to the Hole in the Ozone Layer?
In the 1980s scientists discovered a crucial part of the Earth’s atmosphere was extremely thin.
Clip: S51 | 3:13