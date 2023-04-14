© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Kate

Desmond Child

Season 4 Episode 404 | 56m 27s

Songwriter/producer Desmond Child performss his massive hits, from Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” to Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” and “Angel,” to a rowdy Ricky Martin medley. Child shares rarely-told stories of these collaborations and is joined by guests Mandy Gonzalez and Deborah Cox.

Aired: 05/07/19 | Expires: 05/07/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Black Violin
This gifted duo combines classical with hip-hop — and attracts fans of both genres.
Episode: S3 E303 | 57:10
Watch 57:51
The Kate
Marc Broussard
The Louisiana native wows with his R&B-inflected voice and New Orleans-style band.
Episode: S3 E302 | 57:51
Watch 55:47
The Kate
Nancy And Beth
Actors/singers Megan MullalyStephanie Hunt perform as the band Nancy And Beth.
Episode: S3 E301 | 55:47
Watch 56:00
The Kate
Maurice Hines
Famed tap dancer and performer Maurice Hines entertains, with stories, songs and dance.
Episode: S2 E205 | 56:00
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Rosanne Cash
Rosanne Cash uses lyrics as paints and her voice as the brush to create a sonic portrait.
Episode: S2 E206 | 57:10
Watch 57:36
The Kate
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch takes to The Kate stage with her comedy cabaret See Jane Sing!
Episode: S2 E201 | 57:36
Watch 56:04
The Kate
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland performs his outlaw county/Americana inspired songs.
Episode: S2 E203 | 56:04
Watch 56:16
The Kate
Mary Lambert
Mary Lambert moves audiences with her powerful prose, humor, and compassion.
Episode: S2 E204 | 56:16
Watch 55:58
The Kate
Darlene Love
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love and her band perform.
Episode: S2 E202 | 55:58
Watch 56:15
The Kate
Kandace Springs
Kandace Springs brings a mix of jazz, soul and pop with her all-female band.
Episode: S5 E505 | 56:15