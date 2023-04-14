© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Kate

JJ Grey & Mofro

Season 4 Episode 406 | 57m 58s

JJ Grey & Mofro's deep, soulful blend of blues, rock, folk, funk, gospel, and gritty R&B combines for a show steeped in real joy. This show includes fan favorites “Lochloosa,” “The Sun is Shining Down,” “Brighter Days,” and the title track from their last album, Ol’ Glory.

Aired: 05/07/19 | Expires: 05/07/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 57:26
The Kate
The Wood Brothers
Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, and Jano Rix deliver an undeniably uninhibited concert.
Episode: S5 E504 | 57:26
Watch 56:15
The Kate
Kandace Springs
Kandace Springs brings a mix of jazz, soul and pop with her all-female band.
Episode: S5 E505 | 56:15
Watch 57:35
The Kate
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Singer/saxophonist Karl Densonand Tiny Universe perform their jazz-funk jams.
Episode: S5 E506 | 57:35
Watch 56:31
The Kate
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives share songs, stories, and “hillbilly surf” music!
Episode: S5 E501 | 56:31
Watch 57:37
The Kate
Delbert McClinton and the Self-Made Men + Dana
Delbert McClinton returns with a swaggering and swingin’ set of music.
Episode: S5 E502 | 57:37
Watch 56:44
The Kate
Joseph
Sisters Natalie Schepman and Allison and Meegan Closner perform with delicacy and power.
Episode: S5 E503 | 56:44
Watch 56:56
The Kate
Jimmy Webb with Special Guest Ashley Campbell
The legendary Grammy-winning songwriter shares hits and humorous musical stories.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:56
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Black Violin
This gifted duo combines classical with hip-hop — and attracts fans of both genres.
Episode: S3 E303 | 57:10
Watch 57:51
The Kate
Marc Broussard
The Louisiana native wows with his R&B-inflected voice and New Orleans-style band.
Episode: S3 E302 | 57:51
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Two Broadway stars share their love story in song.
Episode: S3 E304 | 57:10