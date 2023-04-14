© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Kate

Shelia E.

Season 4 Episode 401 | 56m 28s

World-class drummer and 1980’s superstar Sheila E. follows her own beat, connecting with her audience as she and her band shares her talent and message of love. Sheila E.’s energy is unbridled as she delights with “The Glamorous Life,” “A Love Bizarre,” funk hits, and a personal tribute to Prince.

Aired: 05/07/19 | Expires: 05/07/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Black Violin
This gifted duo combines classical with hip-hop — and attracts fans of both genres.
Episode: S3 E303 | 57:10
Watch 57:51
The Kate
Marc Broussard
The Louisiana native wows with his R&B-inflected voice and New Orleans-style band.
Episode: S3 E302 | 57:51
Watch 55:47
The Kate
Nancy And Beth
Actors/singers Megan MullalyStephanie Hunt perform as the band Nancy And Beth.
Episode: S3 E301 | 55:47
Watch 56:00
The Kate
Maurice Hines
Famed tap dancer and performer Maurice Hines entertains, with stories, songs and dance.
Episode: S2 E205 | 56:00
Watch 57:10
The Kate
Rosanne Cash
Rosanne Cash uses lyrics as paints and her voice as the brush to create a sonic portrait.
Episode: S2 E206 | 57:10
Watch 57:36
The Kate
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch takes to The Kate stage with her comedy cabaret See Jane Sing!
Episode: S2 E201 | 57:36
Watch 56:04
The Kate
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland performs his outlaw county/Americana inspired songs.
Episode: S2 E203 | 56:04
Watch 56:16
The Kate
Mary Lambert
Mary Lambert moves audiences with her powerful prose, humor, and compassion.
Episode: S2 E204 | 56:16
Watch 55:58
The Kate
Darlene Love
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love and her band perform.
Episode: S2 E202 | 55:58
Watch 56:15
The Kate
Kandace Springs
Kandace Springs brings a mix of jazz, soul and pop with her all-female band.
Episode: S5 E505 | 56:15