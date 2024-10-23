Watermelon Vibes

Sheri visits an heirloom watermelon patch in Virginia with food historian Debra Freeman and journalist Joshua Fitzwater. She shares her recipe for a watermelon salad and a fascinating way to make watermelon rind pickles and slaw. Rock star chef Cheetie Kumar mixes up a refreshing watermelon and cucumber cooler cocktail, and Sheri demonstrates the most approachable way to cut up a watermelon.