The Key Ingredient

Watermelon Vibes

Season 3 Episode 308 | 26m 46s

Sheri visits an heirloom watermelon patch in Virginia with food historian Debra Freeman and journalist Joshua Fitzwater. She shares her recipe for a watermelon salad and a fascinating way to make watermelon rind pickles and slaw. Rock star chef Cheetie Kumar mixes up a refreshing watermelon and cucumber cooler cocktail, and Sheri demonstrates the most approachable way to cut up a watermelon.

Aired: 09/30/24 | Expires: 01/17/25
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Mushrooms Are Having a Moment
Host Sheri Castle explores why everyone’s talking about the wonders of mushrooms.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Turning Over a New Collard Leaf
Host Sheri Castle offers a fresh look at a Southern favorite, collard greens.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
We’re Sweet on Sweet Potatoes
Food writer Sheri Castle makes sweet potatoes shine as a sweet or savory staple.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Everything’s Just Peachy
Host Sheri Castle shares recipes for everyone’s favorite stone fruit, the juicy peach.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Warming Up to Hot Peppers
Host Sheri Castle brings the heat with delicious recipes for hot peppers.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Crabs Galore
Seafood takes center stage as host Sheri Castle explores all the delicious ways to enjoy crab.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Hey, Honey
Sheri Castle explores honey, a sublime ingredient that expresses the unique taste of “right here.”
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Let’s Talk Homegrown Tomatoes
Sheri Castle expresses her love of homegrown tomatoes and shares her favorite recipes.
Episode: S2 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
The Egg Comes First
Food writer Sheri Castle shares her favorite egg recipes.
Episode: S2 E7 | 26:46