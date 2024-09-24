Exercising your cooking skills is something you should do everyday. Butternut Squash and Cannellini Beans is an easy one pot wonder. I am a huge fan of freezing soup for easy weeknight meals. Let me share my tips on how to Revive Your Soup. You may be surprised, but a Roast Chicken is one of the easiest things to make for a quick, impressive meal. Nurture yourself, don’t forget to cook everyday.