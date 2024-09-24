Dinner and a Song

Memories fuel my soul and cooking dishes that remind me of my mother will always bring me comfort. In my kitchen, my mother would shell the favas, along with a song and this mellow Cream of Fava Soup with Rice carries me there. My mother ate more panettone than I could imagine and this homemade Chocolate Cherry Panettone is unbeatable. Grandma Ermnia was the biggest fan of this Eggplant Rollatini!