Embrace the New

Lidia loves to try new foods and encourages us to do the same! Her grandson, Lorenzo, joins her to make simply sweet Gorgonzola-filled Celery. She continues with a Pumpkin Risotto dish topped with what else but more gorgonzola. Just like her mother made, Lidia cooks Liver Venetian-Style with a mushroom onion sauce. Whether you’ve tried them before or not, Lidia hopes you’ll love these recipes!