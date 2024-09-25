Family Meal

For me, there is nothing more important than gathering around the table. This Balsamic Chicken Stir Fry is a favorite at our table.. I connect with my friend, Mimi Thorisson, a cookbook author living in Torino, who shares her take on the traditional Frico. To finish a simple sweet Grape & Ricotta Pizza. I will always hold onto the memories of my family meals with joy & I want that for you too.