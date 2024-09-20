From Italy to Your Table

Some Italian dishes are too good for Lidia not to share! Like her rendition of Mussel Bruschetta, inspired by her favorite restaurant on the beach in Fiumicino. Then, Lorenzo stops by for a special Olive Oil Tasting. Last but not least, Lidia shares a dish from the Amalfi Coast, Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce. It was love at first taste for Lidia, and she hopes it will be for us too!