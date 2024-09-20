Make it Zucchini

When it's zucchini season, Lidia cooks with this sweet vegetable as much as possible. Risotto makes a great canvas for so many flavors...peas, pancetta, and zucchini. Lidia invites Ethan home for home-cooked food - Egg-Battered Zucchini Roll-Ups. Then Lidia makes a new kind of lasagna - loaded with the flavors of prosciutto cotto & more zucchini! Let the season inspire you!