Savor the Moment

Lidia reminds us to savor the time we get to gather around the table with loved ones. Granddaughter Olivia joins Lidia to make a simple, yet elegant Citrus and Fennel Salad. Lidia walks us through how to make Smashed Garlic Rosemary Potatoes with ease. Lidia’s Roast Pork Shoulder requires time to cook, but the oven does most of the work! So let’s cook up a feast with Lidia for the ones we love!