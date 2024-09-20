The Community Table

Lidia reminds us to gather around the table to share a meal. Lidia and granddaughter Olivia makes impressive Cheese Crisp bowls filled with a colorful salad. Next, Lidia cooks up Bucatini with Broccoli Walnut Pesto. The deep, rich flavor of each bite feels like a warm hug. Then, these easily multiplied Turkey Stuffed Peppers is a foolproof win on any table. So join Lidia, the more the merrier!