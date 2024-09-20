The Start of the Season

Today, Lidia whips up a batch of Cannellini Pesto Dip to get a taste of spring. Granddaughter Julia also stops by to enjoy the crudités spread and dip. To honor springtime vegetables, Lidia makes her classic Spaghetti Primavera. And springtime ricotta is always the sweetest, so Lidia’s Spinach, Bread & Ricotta Frittata tastes best when made this time of year! Spring has sprung! Let’s get inspired!