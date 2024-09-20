Tiny Kitchen, Big Flavor

Make your kitchen work for you! Lidia whips up a personal favorite, Mushroom Ragu served over a bed of polenta. Lidia reminisces with her granddaughter Julia, discussing her family's Spiced Fruit Compote. Lidia continues cooking with an easy clean-up Skillet Gratinate of Pork, Eggplant & Zucchini. You can create big flavor in any kitchen, just get cooking the Lidia way!