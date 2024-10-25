Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must prove herself all over again.
Eliza is on the trail of a fugitive who is charged with murder.
Eliza and Nash are still struggling to work together as they tackle a new case.
Things are going well for Eliza until a familiar face shows up to question her role.
The story of how it all began between Eliza and Duke twelve years ago.