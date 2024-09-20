Episode 412: THE FATHER OF MODERN GREEK COOKING

THE FATHER OF MODERN GREEK COOKING. Diane and Chef Lefteris Lazarou, often called the father of modern Greek cuisine, explore the fish market and Diane gets a few lessons on how to choose the best seafood. At his restaurant in Piraeus, Chef prepares a Pan-Seared Grouper and Whole Squid with Spanakopita Puree. Diane, inspired by Chef, creates seafood-stuffed cabbage rolls in her home.