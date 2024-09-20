Episode 412: THE FATHER OF MODERN GREEK COOKING

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Osprey aircraft back in service as families of crash victims question its safety
Diane prepares a meal inspired by the Athens art scene and her artist daughter, Kyveli.
Diane prepares a meal for her friends and gives tips and recipes to host a dinner party.
With the help of a well-known dietician, Diane explores the natural superfoods of Greece.
Diane visits Epirus and makes feta cheese pie with a traditional sheparding family.
Diane explores the foods that unite us by combining global ingredients with Greek recipes.
Diane visits a daughter of Holocaust survivors for a tour of Thessaloniki’s Jewish past.
Diane explores quaint old city culinary and cultural lore of Ioannina.
Diane explores the urbane, bourgeois flavors of Athens of another era
Diane explores the rich and complex history of Thessaloniki, Greece’s culinary capital.
Diane and chef Carolina Doriti explore the street food scene in Athens.