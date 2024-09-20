Episode 413: FLAVORS OF THE ATHENIAN ART SCENE

FLAVORS OF THE ATHENIAN ART SCENE. Diane’s artist daughter, Kyveli, invites a few gallerists and young artists for dinner in her studio in Exarcheia, a fascinating Athens neighborhood, and Diane cooks up the perfect meal to inspire their insightful conversation. On the menu: Braised Ouzo-Orange Octopus, Zucchini-Herb Phyllo Pie, and a Giant Bean Greek Salad.