My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas

Episode 413: FLAVORS OF THE ATHENIAN ART SCENE

Season 4 Episode 13 | 26m 46s

FLAVORS OF THE ATHENIAN ART SCENE. Diane’s artist daughter, Kyveli, invites a few gallerists and young artists for dinner in her studio in Exarcheia, a fascinating Athens neighborhood, and Diane cooks up the perfect meal to inspire their insightful conversation. On the menu: Braised Ouzo-Orange Octopus, Zucchini-Herb Phyllo Pie, and a Giant Bean Greek Salad.

Aired: 01/11/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 4
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 3
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 412: THE FATHER OF MODERN GREEK COOKING
Diane meets with old friend Chef Lefteris Lazarou, the father of modern Greek cuisine.
Episode: S4 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:41
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 411: MY GREEK DINNER PARTY
Diane prepares a meal for her friends and gives tips and recipes to host a dinner party.
Episode: S4 E11 | 26:41
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 410: EVERYDAY SUPERFOODS
With the help of a well-known dietician, Diane explores the natural superfoods of Greece.
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 409: PIE HEAVEN
Diane visits Epirus and makes feta cheese pie with a traditional sheparding family.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 408: THE FOODS THAT UNITE US
Diane explores the foods that unite us by combining global ingredients with Greek recipes.
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 407: THE SEPHARDIC COOKING OF THESSALONIKI
Diane visits a daughter of Holocaust survivors for a tour of Thessaloniki’s Jewish past.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 406: NORTHERN DELIGHTS – IOANNINA
Diane explores quaint old city culinary and cultural lore of Ioannina.
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 405: OLD WORLD CHARMS OF THE ATHENIAN TABLE
Diane explores the urbane, bourgeois flavors of Athens of another era
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 404: THESSALONIKI: GREECE’S DE FACTO FOOD CITY
Diane explores the rich and complex history of Thessaloniki, Greece’s culinary capital.
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 403: STREET FOOD IN ATHENS
Diane and chef Carolina Doriti explore the street food scene in Athens.
Episode: S4 E3 | 26:46