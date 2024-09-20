A Coastal Feast

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Osprey aircraft back in service as families of crash victims question its safety
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
New Scandinavian Cooking Season 10
-
New Scandinavian Cooking Season 9
-
New Scandinavian Cooking Season 8
-
New Scandinavian Cooking Season 7
-
New Scandinavian Cooking Season 6
-
New Scandinavian Cooking Season 5
-
New Scandinavian Cooking Season 4
-
New Scandinavian Cooking Season 3
-
New Scandinavian Cooking Season 2
-
New Scandinavian Cooking Season 1
Chef Christer explores Eastern Norway’s rich cultural, culinary, and naval history.
Christer creates dishes utilizing the exceptional seafood on the island of Frøya.
Join Chef Christer for a feast on an exciting culinary journey from Norway to Chile.
Christer samples Trondheim’s finest local produce and visits the iconic Britannia Hotel.
Christer visits the Finnmarksvidda plateau for the Sami people’s rich food traditions.
Christer ventures into Majavatn, the heart of the Sami People’s cuisine and culture.
Chef Christer travels to Bamle in Eastern Norway and cooks with a handmade stone oven.
Niklas meets up with three generations of fishermen on the island of Kjøllefjord.
Niklas visits beautiful Lofoten, a string of islands that stretches to the North Atlantic
Niklas investigates the most popular drink in Scandinavia and seeks it's origin in Brazil.