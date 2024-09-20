A Coastal Feast

Join Chef Christer Rødseth on a culinary journey through Åfjord municipality on the Fosen Peninsula in Mid-Norway. In this episode, Christer indulges in a bounty of fresh seafood, sampling delicious blue mussels, sea urchins, fresh scallops, and local fish. Savor the flavors of the sea and be swept away by the grandeur of the legendary Hall of Mirrors in the Britannia Hotel in Trondheim.