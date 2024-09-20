A World of Flavors

Join Chef Christer on a journey from Norway to Chile. In this episode, Christer serves pickled Scandinavian herring on rye bread and prepares a mouth-watering Chilean ceviche with avocado and sweet tomatoes. Discover the world of wine at the VIK Winery before heading to the picturesque vineyards for a rustic steak cooked to perfection. Get ready for a feast that will leave you craving more.