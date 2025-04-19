© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

April 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 109 | 26m 44s

April 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 04/18/25 | Expires: 05/19/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 9:52
Bugs That Rule the World
Dung Beetles Do One of the Dirtiest Jobs in the Animal Kingdom
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Clip: S1 E4 | 9:52
Watch 8:19
Bugs That Rule the World
The Longstanding Tradition of Beetle Battles in Thailand
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:19
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 10:07
Bugs That Rule the World
Searching for Praying Mantises in the Brazilian Amazon
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Clip: S1 E3 | 10:07
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8 Preview
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Preview: S14 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Impact Preview
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Preview: S52 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Who Is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Preview: S26 E19 | 0:30
Watch 7:55
Bugs That Rule the World
The Evolutionary Race Between Moths and Bats
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:55
Watch 4:58
Bugs That Rule the World
The Epic Migration of Monarch Butterflies
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:58
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 7 Preview
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
Preview: S14 E7 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
April 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E110 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E108 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E107 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E106 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E105 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E104 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
April 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E103 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
April 12, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 12, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E102 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E101 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E100 | 57:46