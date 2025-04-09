© 2025 Connecticut Public

PBS News Hour

April 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 99 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, as President Trump hits pause on many of his tariffs, we look at the global response and how the back and forth is affecting American business and consumers. How the trade wars could affect personal finances. Plus, Judy Woodruff goes underground to explore some of the little-known and sometimes life-saving work done by government employees who are now being fired.

Aired: 04/08/25 | Expires: 05/09/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line.
