© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 30 | 57m 46s

January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/29/25 | Expires: 03/01/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E6 | 0:32
Watch 1:46
Secrets of the Dead
How Americans Profited Off Looted Art
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Clip: S22 E6 | 1:46
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Preview: S26 E13 | 0:30
Watch 2:30
American Masters
When Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics
Discover how Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics.
Clip: S39 E1 | 2:30
Watch 3:19
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Preview: S39 E1 | 3:19
Watch 4:19
American Masters
When Hazel Scott was accused of communist ties
When Hazel Scott was accused of affiliations with communism, she was determined to clear her name.
Clip: S39 E1 | 4:19
Watch 2:49
Secrets of the Dead
Extended Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E5 | 2:49
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E29 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E28 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E27 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E25 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E24 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E23 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E22 | 57:46
Watch 55:47
PBS News Hour
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E21 | 55:47
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E20 | 57:46