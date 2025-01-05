January 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
During the Holocaust Jews did not go to their deaths as sheep to the slaughter; they fought back.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
2025
-
PBS News Hour Season 2024
-
PBS News Hour Season 2023
-
PBS News Hour Season 2022
-
PBS News Hour Season 2021
-
PBS News Hour Season 2020
-
PBS News Hour Season 2019
-
PBS News Hour Season 2018
-
PBS News Hour Season 2017
-
PBS News Hour Season 2016
-
PBS News Hour Season 2015
-
PBS News Hour Season 2014
-
PBS News Hour Season 2013
-
PBS News Hour Season 2012
-
PBS News Hour Season 2011
-
PBS News Hour Season 2010
-
PBS News Hour Season 2009
-
PBS News Hour Season 2008
-
PBS News Hour Season 2007
-
PBS News Hour Season 2006
-
PBS News Hour Season 2005
-
PBS News Hour Season 2004
-
PBS News Hour Season 2003
-
PBS News Hour Season 2001
-
PBS News Hour Season 1999
-
PBS News Hour Season 1997
-
PBS News Hour Season 1991
-
PBS News Hour Season 1987
-
PBS News Hour Season 1985
January 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 31, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 29, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 27, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode