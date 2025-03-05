© 2025 Connecticut Public

PBS News Hour

March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 64 | 56m 45s

Wednesday on the News Hour, we fact check President Trump's address to Congress, where he touted the actions he's taken during his first weeks in office. Then, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins discusses the cuts to his department and those of the larger federal workforce that are sparking concerns among veterans. Plus, U.S. officials say they've suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Aired: 03/04/25 | Expires: 04/04/25
