© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

May 31, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 151 | 24m 09s

May 31, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 05/30/25 | Expires: 06/30/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 6 Preview
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 5 Preview
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 4 Preview
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Preview: S2025 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 3 Preview
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Preview: S2025 E3 | 0:30
Watch 4:18
Human Footprint
The Birth of the Supermarket: How Convenience Took Over the Way We Shop
Shane and Ben Lorr trace the supermarket’s rise — and what it says about what we value.
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:18
Watch 6:24
Human Footprint
How Cereal, Sugar, and Big Business Rewired Our Diets
Shane and Michael Moss examine how processed food took over our shelves — and our willpower.
Clip: S2 E1 | 6:24
Watch 13:11
Human Footprint
The True Cost of Shrimp: What the Grocery Store Doesn’t Show You
Shane uncovers the hidden labor behind shrimp — and the global systems that keep us in the dark.
Clip: S2 E1 | 13:11
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Season 2 Preview
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:53:03
Caregiving
Caregiving
A documentary revealing America’s caregiving crisis through intimate stories and expert insight.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:03
Watch 1:01
Caregiving
The Heart of a Nation
An intimate preview of Caregiving, honoring the invisible heroes who care for others every day.
Preview: S1 | 1:01
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E157 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E156 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E155 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E154 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E153 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
June 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E152 | 24:09
Watch 56:34
PBS News Hour
May 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E150 | 56:34
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E149 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E148 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E147 | 57:46