November 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
Consumers still feel inflation’s squeeze as holiday shopping season begins
