PBS News Hour

November 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 335 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, the country of Georgia is rocked by protests over its decision to suspend a bid to join the European Union. And a look back on the outstanding career of Rafael Nadal, whose retirement signals the end of an era in professional tennis.

Aired: 11/28/24 | Expires: 12/29/24
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Minted
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Preview: S26 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame Preview
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Preview: S51 E18 | 0:30
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 2:21
American Masters
How Brenda Lee's collaboration with producer Owen Bradley changed the course of her career
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:21
Watch 2:35
American Masters
When Brenda Lee eloped with her husband
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:35
Watch 2:36
American Masters
Brenda Lee's career started when she was just 8 years old
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:36
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Brenda Lee had a fully formed career before even signing a contract
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:30
Watch 0:32
FRONTLINE
"Breakdown in Maine" - Preview
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
Preview: S2024 E16 | 0:32
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
Holiday shoppers still feel inflation’s squeeze this year
Consumers still feel inflation’s squeeze as holiday shopping season begins
Clip: S2024 E336 | 7:35
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
November 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E336 | 24:09
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
November 28, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 28, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E334 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 27, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 27, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E333 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E332 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
November 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E331 | 56:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E330 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E329 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E328 | 57:46
Watch 56:41
PBS News Hour
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E327 | 56:41
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E326 | 57:46