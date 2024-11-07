November 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Leonardo da Vinci’s study of human anatomy combine scientific exploration with expert artistry.
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Leonardo da Vinci spends 14 years working on The Mona Lisa, the culmination of all his knowledge.
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind's most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Leonardo da Vinci’s first commissions are a great way to explore his early painting techniques.
Leonardo da Vinci studied anatomy to gain a deeper knowledge of how the body worked.
In the early 1490s, Leonardo da Vinci tackled his most ambitious work yet – The Last Supper.
