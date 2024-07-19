© 2024 Connecticut Public

Overview

How To Stop Your Poop From Killing Corals

Season 1 Episode 14 | 7m 23s

Corals all over the world are threatened by warming ocean temperatures. But 30 years of data show that reefs off the Florida Keys could protect themselves from rising temperatures if they weren’t also dealing with nutrient pollution coming from land. What’s weakening these corals? Sewage. And there’s something we can do about it.

Aired: 06/02/21
