Overview

Wild Horses: America's Most Beloved Invasive Species?

Season 1 Episode 3 | 7m 25s

Wild horses made their home on the islands of North Carolina centuries ago. Today, they are celebrities on these islands drawing thousands of people every summer to the northern beaches of North Carolina. However, the horse population needs to be managed because they can cause serious damage to the ecosystem. How can we respect these horses and keep them wild while protecting the islands?

Aired: 10/21/20
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Overview Season 2
  • Overview Season 1
Watch 13:32
Overview
Scientists Solve the Mystery of a 300-Year-Old Megaquake
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Episode: S2 E7 | 13:32
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 16:32
Overview
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
Episode: S2 E5 | 16:32
Watch 9:31
Overview
Why This Unusual Pattern May Save the Rainforests
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Episode: S2 E4 | 9:31
Watch 10:06
Overview
How Otters Are Saving Earth’s Underwater Forests
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:06
Watch 10:14
Overview
Earth’s History Is Hidden in These Strange Maps
Exploring LIDAR: Tech using lasers to reveal the deep history beneath our world’s surface.
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:14
Watch 13:02
Overview
The Biggest Reason To Feel Hopeful About Climate Change
Joe visits the world’s largest crane, an engineering feat helping to fight climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 13:02
Watch 9:46
Overview
The Secret Islands of the Everglades
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Episode: S1 E24 | 9:46
Watch 9:46
Overview
Want to Solve Wildfires and Drought? Leave it to BEAVERS!
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
Episode: S1 E23 | 9:46
Watch 7:23
Overview
Why the Fastest Place on Earth is Disappearing
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
Episode: S1 E22 | 7:23