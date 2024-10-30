Cancun: We Meet Again

When most people think of the Yucatan Peninsula, they think of Cancun. A vacationer’s paradise, Pati explores this young city of only 30 years, tasting some of the most inventive dishes at Crab House, like their Alaskan Wontons. She also experiences the fusion of traditional Mexican cuisine with an international twist, like Tuna Tartar Kibi and Cold Pork Belly Salad at Casa de Cristian Morales.