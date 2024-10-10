The Magic of Mata Ortiz

Pati visits Mata Ortiz, a village known for its exquisite pottery, and learns its history from local potter Tavo Silveira, who is known worldwide and even made a piece for the pope. Then Pati gets her hands dirty with talented duo Laura Bugarini and Héctor Gallegos, who teach her the basics of Mata Ortiz pottery. Turns out, Tavo can also cook and makes an asado de puerco feast in the town square.