The Magic of Piloncillo

The Garza family invites Pati to their vineyard as they open the doors to the community to help make Piloncillo, the traditional way. And it takes everyone to help stir because you can’t stop, and it’s hard work. Then we’re off to the oasis of Nuevo León, the lush Bustamante magic town, where we meet three sisters who own a famous panaderia and make us bread in adobe ovens. Oh, and pizza too!