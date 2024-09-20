© 2024 Connecticut Public

Pati's Mexican Table

Yucatán Meats

Season 12 Episode 1206 | 26m 46s

Temozoón is the birthplace of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada and everyone in town claims to have a relative who invented it. Pati strolls around town to try different versions of Carne Ahumada. She also returns to Hacienda Tamchén for another traditional dish prepared by chef Julio Dominguez called Huidzi Bii Wai, which means “united tortilla.”

Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 13
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 12
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
  • Sonora
  • Sinaloa
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Mata Ortiz
Pati visits the village of Mata Ortiz to learn about the exquisite pottery it’s known for.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Hidden Guachochi
Pati has a traditional meal with Rarámuri community leaders and visits a sustainable ranch.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Chihuahua’s Cheesiest Cheese
Pati explores Mennonite culture in Chihuahua and their famous Mennonite cheese.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Canyon Cuisine
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Revolutionary Bites
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Swinging Spirits
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Paquimé & Pecans
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Symphony of Flavors
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cowboy Life
Pati saddles up for an exhilarating ride into Chihuahua's ranch and rodeo life.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Maya Today
Pati learns more about Mayan communities on a trip to a cenote with activist Zoila Cen.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46