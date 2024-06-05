© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Professor T

The Perfect Picture

Season 3 Episode 2 | 50m 02s

A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool. The wedding video and photos portray the perfect picture of happiness, but is all as it seems? The police suspect foul play and question all the guests. Professor T gets a prison pass to help with the investigation.

Aired: 06/22/24 | Expires: 07/07/24
Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 53:17
Professor T
Attachment Issues
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:17
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 6 Preview
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 50:12
Professor T
The Conference
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Episode: S3 E5 | 50:12
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 5 Preview
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 4 Preview
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 7:20
Dynamic Planet
Antarctic Fur Seals vs. Leopard Seals
Antarctic fur seals need ice-free ground in order to breed. Why are they disappearing?
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:20
Watch 5:23
Dynamic Planet
Buffalo Harvest and Release
For the Blackfeet Tribe, bringing back buffalo will revitalize the landscape.
Clip: S1 E4 | 5:23
Watch 2:40
Dynamic Planet
Finding Methane Bubbles in Permafrost
The ground is made up of both ice and frozen soil called permafrost.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:40
Watch 50:46
Professor T
A Little Drop of Poison
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Episode: S3 E4 | 50:46
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 4 Preview
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Professor T Season 1
Watch 53:17
Professor T
Attachment Issues
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:17
Watch 50:12
Professor T
The Conference
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Episode: S3 E5 | 50:12
Watch 50:46
Professor T
A Little Drop of Poison
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Episode: S3 E4 | 50:46
Watch 52:13
Professor T
Truth and Justice
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
Episode: S3 E3 | 52:13
Watch 50:56
Professor T
Heir to the Throne
Professor T is banged up in prison. Dan and Lisa try to distract him with a murder case.
Episode: S3 E1 | 50:56
Watch 52:27
Professor T
Swansong
The CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation that might implicate their colleague.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:27
Watch 50:38
Professor T
The Trial
A caretaker is accused of shooting dead his rich employer. Is it an open and shut case?
Episode: S2 E5 | 50:38
Watch 49:53
Professor T
DNA of a Murderer
An artisan baker is found dead. Is it a case of revenge or is the killer closer to home?
Episode: S2 E4 | 49:53
Watch 50:23
Professor T
The Family
Professor T faces a macabre puzzle when a family is found dead in a grisly tableau.
Episode: S2 E3 | 50:23
Watch 50:05
Professor T
The Mask Murders
When a prominent couple are found dead, is it a copycat crime or was the wrong man tried?
Episode: S2 E2 | 50:05